Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been awarded a $2B contract that will be leveraged over 10 years with the National Security Agency (NSA) to deliver HPE’s high-performance computing (HPC) technology as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform.

A flexible service experience

The new collaboration will enable the NSA to harness rapidly growing AI and data needs more efficiently to create insights and other forecasting and analysis with optimal performance. Using HPE’s HPC solutions through the HPE GreenLake platform, the NSA will benefit from an agile, flexible, and secure platform to meet their growing data management requirements.

Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS) at HPE, said,

“Implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics capabilities on massive sets of data increasingly requires High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems. Customers demand HPC capabilities on their most data-intensive projects combined with easy, simple, and agile management. By using the HPE GreenLake platform, which delivers secure on-premises solutions as a service, the National Security Agency (NSA) is gaining industry-leading HPC solutions to tackle a range of complex data needs, but with a flexible, as a service experience.”

HPE Apollo systems and HPE ProLiant servers will be combined under the new service. As part of the HPE GreenLake service, HPE will build and manage the complete solution hosted at a QTS data center. This hosting facility delivers secure, compliant data center infrastructure and robust connectivity to support the scaling of operations. The new service will be in use in 2022.

