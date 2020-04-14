Due to the coronavirus outbreak, it became harder for IT teams to deploy VDI in traditional data centers, to enable remote workforces. HiveIO‘s new offering is designed to enable organizations to roll out scalable and fast performing VDI, fully as a service without the implications of racking and stacking servers in a data center. Aurora Cloud Technologies provides the cloud infrastructure aspect of the solution.

All-in-one VDI platform

According to HiveIO’s announcement, HiveIO’s DaaS is the only commercially available solution to deliver a true all-in-one VDI platform, this new solution is designed for rapid deployment. It runs on an artificial intelligence-ready, hardware-agnostic architecture that is easily manageable. Ofer Bezalel, founder and CEO of HiveIO said,