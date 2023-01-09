With the acquisition, Heficed.com, its customers, select staff, and their data center locations will all fold into the Hivelocity brand.

Hivelocity, the leading IaaS and Bare Metal Cloud company announced their acquisition of UK-based Heficed, an established network infrastructure solutions and cloud provider. Under the terms of the deal, Heficed, its customers, select staff, and their data center locations will all fold into the Hivelocity brand.

New data center locations

Hivelocity welcomes the existing customers of Heficed and assures that although things are changing, any effects on their service during this transition will be kept to a minimum. Hivelocity also stated that the company is looking forward to showing them first-hand the Hivelocity difference that has attracted many customers to its services.

The acquisition also means several exciting additions over the coming months to its existing Hivelocity customers. As part of the data centers the company is absorbing from Heficed, Hivelocity will now have three new data center locations for its clients to deploy bare metal from São Paulo, BR, Johannesburg, ZA, and Lagos, NG. More details on these new options will be announced soon. Mike Architteto, CEO and co-founder of Hivelocity said,

« This acquisition represents a fantastic opportunity for our clients old and new. By combining Heficed’s impressive list of data center locations and VPS hosting options with our own global network of data centers and premium dedicated server hosting, our world-class infrastructure solutions will now reach an even wider audience of users. This merger means not only access to important new global markets but new product offerings as well, expanding our already extensive catalog of hosting solutions to offer even greater options to our customers around the world. »