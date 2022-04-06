Bare Metal Cloud Company, Hivelocity announced a partnership with cloud provider Ridge. With the new partnership, customers will be able to deploy cloud-native applications anywhere at a much lower cost, with reduced latency, greater data sovereignty, and superior performance.

Single API

Hivelocity stated that it’s crucial for organizations to have access to a unified cloud interface. Ridge provides a solution to easily deploy and scale cloud-native applications across private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments by giving developers a single API that enables programmatic usage of Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and public cloud containers from anywhere.

Additionally, Ridge’s Resource Allocation Engine enables customers to deploy apps in specific geographic locations while simultaneously defining constraints such as cost and compliance. It allows users to run workloads on top of any stack and optimize their cloud computing strategy around end goals. Steve Eschweiler, COO of Hivelocity said,

« Bare metal has always performed better and costs less than a like instance within any public cloud. With Ridge, our customers are now able to enjoy those clear benefits while also experiencing easy K8s deployment. For most companies, Hivelocity’s bare metal cloud together with Ridge’s cloud-native web services should really be a no-brainer. »