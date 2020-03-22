HostColor.com (HC) has announced its new Office Cloud server. Office Cloud provides opportunities to share and collaborate on office documents, send and receive the email, as well as manage their calendar and have video chats in a secure private IT environment. It runs on a dedicated Private Cloud infrastructure that belongs to the organizations. In addition to this, the Office Cloud works both on physical (Bare-Metal) Dedicated servers and Virtual (Cloud) servers.

Customers can choose the data center locations

Organizations have a chance to choose the data center locations that Office Cloud environments will be deployed by HostColor.com. HostColor.com has data center service locations in the United States in South Bend (IN), Chicago (IL), New York, Ashburn, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles. Outside the United States, HC provides Office Cloud services from 38 geolocations in the European Union, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Host Color’s CEO Dimitar Avramov talked about Office Cloud saying,

“Office Cloud is arguably the best business collaboration infrastructure service on the market. It is much secure and cost-effective than other popular online-based Office Suite services, because it is 100% owned by the organizations and thus prevents data leaks. The Office Cloud helps companies to optimize and improve their organizational structure by connecting their on-premise IT infrastructure to the Cloud in a secure, private environment.”

For the customers who choose the deployment on HostCloud.com Infrastructure in South Bend, Indiana can use services such as High Availability (HA) and Automated Fault-Tolerance (AFT).

After monitoring the Office Cloud server for OS failure and the outage on the physical host, as a part of the Host Color Cloud restarts the cloud server on another physical host in case of any detection. HA resumes all operations and services automatically. AFT that creates a live shadow of Office Cloud, eliminates the risk of an Office Cloud server outage. In the case of a hardware-related outage, to prevent data loss, the AFT automatically starts the failover Office Cloud server.