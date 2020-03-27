Hostinger announced a partnership with Google Cloud Platform and its new Cloud Global hosting plan. Hostinger’s new and upgraded cloud hosting plan provides all the services and features offered by the company’s existing cloud hosting plans. The company also stated that elements like a dedicated IP address, free domain & SSL and unlimited bandwidth are the starting point for every cloud plan they offer.

Better stability and speed

The partnership helps customers to boost their online project, with capabilities in the speed, scalability, and storage departments. 16GB of RAM, up to 8 CPU cores per plan and up to 200GB of disk storage are features that can unlock the full potential. Hostinger also stated websites hosted on the Google Cloud Platform are safer in the form of equipment and data redundancies. If anything happens to a website, a new virtual machine can be activated in minutes to take the load.

Hostinger also announced that choosing the Google Cloud Platform was a careful and calculated choice. The features outlined prior are the obvious advantages for customers. The Google network ensures speed and better SEO results. Google has the largest and fastest global network and its traffic typically exceeds the speed of the public internet as well as being more secure.