With the pandemic, daily life and business life have been shifting online. Companies shift to remote work and collaboration, schools rely on SaaS for online classes, and consumers use SaaS applications for entertainment and communicating with friends and family. This rise makes important than ever for SaaS solutions to be resilient to failure and can recover from infrastructure or service disruptions. nClouds has outlined 5 best practices to improve SaaS infrastructure so it’s resistant to failure.

What is SaaS?

Software as a Service, also known as SaaS, is one of the delivery models of cloud computing. To deliver applications, SaaS uses the provider’s web or the users’ computing systems. So, it means with SaaS there is no need to install and run applications on individual computers. In other words, software distribution and deployment model in which applications are provided to customers as a service.

Updating their software centrally is an advantage of SaaS for vendors. Also, this cloud service model provides for efficient patch management and promotes collaboration. Accessibility and scalability are the other benefits of cloud application services. In SaaS, as the level of integrated security is relatively high, consumers cannot control and manage the underlying cloud infrastructure including network, servers, storage, and operating systems.

The ways for improving SaaS infrastructure

Recent research by Gartner indicated SaaS as the largest segment (at 41%) of the worldwide public cloud market, with a 2020 forecast of nearly $105 billion that’s forecast to grow to nearly $141 billion in 2022. That is an 11.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2022. nClouds has outlined 5 Best Practices to improve SaaS infrastructure so it’s resistant to failure:

1. Implement redundancy to assure availability

2. Design scalable and reliable workloads

3. Improve mean time to recovery (MTTR)

4. Monitor workload components

5. Use automation

According to nClouds VP of DevOps Practice, Marius Ducea, “When it comes to failure in the architecture of your SaaS product, it’s not about whether or not it will fail, because it’s inevitable that something will fail at some point. It’s about building a Well-Architected solution that’s resilient to failure.”

