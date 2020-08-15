Hewlett Packard Enterpise announced its partnership with SAP to deliver the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake, as a fully managed service at the edge, in the customer’s data center or colocation facility of their choice. Customers will be able to keep their SAP software landscape and data on-premises. With HPE GreenLake, SAP will be able to offer the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud. HPE GreenLake will enable SAP to offer on-premise white-glove operations and application management services that SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is known for at the customer’s location of choice.

Optimized architecture

Customer edition of the new SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud features an optimized architecture comprised of secure, high-performing infrastructure, including compute, storage, and networking technologies that are certified and pre-configured for SAP software. The company will also be able to offer end-to-end infrastructure with HPE GreenLake cloud services. Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, at HPE said,