Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a new cloud experience for the European market, with the launch of HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted by Interxion. This agreement leverages the benefits of a cloud-like experience with colocation and connectivity services, enabling enterprises to interconnect with connectivity providers, public clouds, and each other. Customers will have the option of a free 90-day trial. After being piloted with Interxion in Ireland, HPE aims to expand this solution to the UK, Germany, France, and The Netherlands.

No need to manage their data centers

According to the announcement, with HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted by Interxion, customers can get a consistent operating model with visibility of resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads, governance across enterprise applications and data, without the need to manage their own data centers. The offer leverages the benefits of cloud-like experiences with colocation and connectivity services.

Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, Interxion Ireland, said,

“At Interxion, we’ve been listening to our customers who have told us that they want to tap into the flexibility and convenience of the cloud, while alleviating the operational burden on IT systems. Our agreement to launch HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted in our data centers improves speed and agility by increasing customers’ connectivity to public clouds while staying in control of cost, security and compliance without the need to invest in an on-premise data center, as they can deploy HPE GreenLake solutions in Interxion’s colocation data centers. Interxion will help businesses safeguard mission-critical data, while also taking into account their security needs and operational reliability. We are very proud to partner with HPE to enhance our offering and provide Irish enterprises with industry-leading added value.”

Key benefits of HPE GreenLake cloud services