Hewlett Packard Enterprise is acquiring SD-WAN provider Silver Peak for $925 million. It will be combined with HPE’s Aruba business unit and the duo will accelerate Cloud transformation for enterprises with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud networking solution that can cover all aspects of wired, wireless LAN and wide-area networking. Silver Peak also complements Aruba’s solutions to deliver a comprehensive portfolio.

$925 million

HPE also stated that the acquisition will result in an enhanced financial profile for HPE’s Intelligent Edge business. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of HPE’s fiscal year 2020. David Hughes, founder and CEO of Silver Peak said,