Hewlett Packard Enterprise is acquiring SD-WAN provider Silver Peak for $925 million. It will be combined with HPE’s Aruba business unit and the duo will accelerate Cloud transformation for enterprises with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud networking solution that can cover all aspects of wired, wireless LAN and wide-area networking. Silver Peak also complements Aruba’s solutions to deliver a comprehensive portfolio.
HPE also stated that the acquisition will result in an enhanced financial profile for HPE’s Intelligent Edge business. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of HPE’s fiscal year 2020. David Hughes, founder and CEO of Silver Peak said,
“Bringing together Silver Peak’s advanced SD-WAN solutions with Aruba’s industry leading networking portfolio provides an unprecedented opportunity to deliver comprehensive business-driven solutions to our customers. The Silver Peak and Aruba teams share a common vision and goal to provide simplicity, scalability, and application-awareness at the edge. With Aruba’s extensive go-to-market, we will further accelerate our ability to drive faster adoption of these transformational technologies. We are excited for the opportunities we will have as a combined team to accelerate innovation in this fast-growing segment of the networking market.”
