HPE delivered exceptional results in Q1, posting its highest first-quarter revenue since 2016 and best-ever non-GAAP operating profit margin.

The HPE Board of Directors declares a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 14.

HPE raises guidance of GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.40 and $1.48 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $2.02 and $2.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its financial results for the first quarter that ended January 31. The company also updated its fiscal 2023 guidance. The company delivered its highest quarterly revenue since 2016 and its best-ever non-GAAP operating profit margin.

Financial results

HPE also declares a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2023. It also returns approximately 60% of free cash flow to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

Revenue of $7.8 billion was up 12% and up 18% adjusted for currency from the prior-year period, above our Q1 guidance. Revenue was the highest first-quarter performance for the company since 2016.

Annualized revenue run-rate for the first time exceeded $1 billion and was up 26% and up 31% adjusted for currency1 from the prior-year period.

Gross margins:

GAAP of 34.0% was up 30 basis points from the prior-year period and up 110 basis points sequentially.

Non-GAAP of 34.2% established a Q1 record and was up 30 basis points from the prior-year period and up 110 basis points sequentially.

Diluted net earnings per share:

GAAP of $0.38 was down 3% from the prior-year period and up 265% sequentially.

Non-GAAP of $0.63 was up 19% from the prior-year period and up 11% sequentially, exceeding our guidance range of $0.50-$0.58 and marking a quarterly record for the company.

For the second quarter, HPE estimates revenue to be in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion. HPE estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.35 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.52. For the fiscal year 2023, HPE raises guidance of GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.40 and $1.48 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $2.02 and $2.10. Fiscal 2023 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax adjustments of $0.62 per diluted share.

Segment results:

Intelligent Edge revenue was $1.1 billion, up 25% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 31% when adjusted for currency, with a 21.9% operating profit margin, compared to 17.4% in the prior-year period.

High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (“HPC & AI ”) revenue was $1.1 billion, up 34% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 37% when adjusted for currency, with 0.1% operating profit margin, compared to (0.9%) from the prior-year period.

Compute revenue was $3.5 billion, up 14% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 19% when adjusted for currency, with a 17.6% operating profit margin, compared to 14.0% from the prior-year period.

Storage revenue was $1.2 billion, up 5% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and 10% when adjusted for currency1, with a 12.0% operating profit margin, compared to 13.9% from the prior-year period.

Financial Services revenue was $873 million, up 4% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and up 8% when adjusted for currency, with a 9.4% operating profit margin, compared to 12.4% from the prior-year period.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise said,

« HPE delivered exceptional results in Q1, posting our highest first quarter revenue since 2016 and best-ever non-GAAP operating profit margin. Powered by our market-leading hybrid cloud platform HPE GreenLake, we unlocked an impressive run rate of $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time. These results, combined with a winning strategy and proven execution, position us well for FY23, and give us confidence to raise our financial outlook for the full year. »