Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axis Security, a cloud security provider. With the acquisition, HPE will be able to offer a unified Secure Access Services Edge to expand its edge-to-cloud security capabilities. The new offering will meet the demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

Integrated cloud security and SD-WAN

Axis Security’s Security Services Edge platform is capable of addressing the organizations’ improved application performance and increased network security needs while the amount of remote users is increasing and enterprises migrating applications to the cloud. The platform enables enable access to corporate and public-cloud resources. The cloud-based platform will build on Aruba’s existing SD-WAN and network firewall offering.

The combination is a complete edge-to-cloud SASE solution, allowing zero trust security controls to be applied. Tel Aviv-based company provides a cloud-native SSE platform, Atmos, which delivers authenticated user access to private applications at the network edge, a secure web gateway, and a cloud access security broker. CASB provides secure in-line access to SaaS apps, and Digital Experience Monitoring to offer insights.

Axis Security technology with its existing Aruba secure networking offerings will be integrated by HPE to complete the SASE offering. Also, GreenLake will integrate Axis Security’s cloud-native SSE platform to offer a single monthly subscription with no capital expenditure. Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager of HPE Aruba Networking said,

« As we transition from a post-pandemic world, and a hybrid work environment has become the new normal, a new approach is needed for network edge security to protect critical SaaS applications. The convergence of Aruba and Axis Security solutions will transform edge-to-cloud connectivity with a comprehensive SASE solution that provides enterprises with the highest levels of security for both IoT devices and all users’ access across geographically distributed locations. Today, we also accelerate our vision to help our customers expand their secure connectivity needs with SASE and private 5G solutions, building on our recently announced agreement to acquire private cellular technology provider, Athonet. »