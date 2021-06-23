The extended HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform now includes Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server support. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services deliver the agility and flexibility organizations seek in a scalable, simplified, and cloud-native architecture on-premises.

Managing data on a flexible cloud platform

While providing customers with a cloud experience and operating model for applications and workloads close to where the data lives, HPE GreenLake with Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server makes it easier to transfer on-premises and edge workloads.

Keith White, General Manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, said,

“By combining Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with offerings like the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a unified, automated experience. The solution means customers can determine their right mix of hybrid cloud and workload placement, with flexibility and control. We continue to deepen our collaboration with Microsoft to develop comprehensive solutions that help customers transform to modern cloud-driven organizations.”

Flexible cloud platform, simplified hybrid IT management, pay-per-use pricing, point-and-click self-service are the key benefits of HPE GreenLake with Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server. This flexible cloud experience with the security of dedicated, on-premises IT provides 30 to 40 percent TCO savings while eliminating the need for overprovisioning.

