HPE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UK Crown Commercial Service to enhance the cloud experience for public sector customers. The MOU is signed as part of the One Government Cloud Strategy, which is launched in 2020. The strategy acknowledges that public sector cloud strategies necessarily include public, hybrid, and multi-cloud solutions. The agreement is effective immediately and allows public sector bodies to benefit from minimum agreed discounts, including HPE GreenLake cloud services, Aruba enterprise networking, and security offerings, and HPE’s storage and compute technologies.

One Government Cloud Strategy

The agreement also allows organizations to access to HPE’s flexible, managed, pay-as-you-use cloud experience in their own data center, at the edge, and at colocation facilities. Customers can now procure HPE GreenLake cloud services with streamlined delivery. Sue Preston, Vice President & GM UK&I at HPE Pointnext Services said,