Today’s banking services are transforming from “stable” to “stable + agile”. Therefore, banks are expected to accelerate digital transformation, in turn posing higher requirements on financial networks. At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2021, Huawei introduced its all-new Financial Cloud-Network Solution designed to enable financial institutions to build a stable and high-speed bimodal architecture.

For intelligent finance

With an all-new financial cloud-network solution, Huawei aims to accelerate service innovation, deliver secure and reliable financial services, and lay the cornerstone of connectivity for intelligent finance.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, said,

“Huawei’s Financial Cloud-Network Solution lays the cornerstone of connectivity for financial institutions who prefer ‘stable + agile’ infrastructures to inspire their business innovations. This future-proof solution accelerates the provisioning of numerous innovative financial services, delivers diversified and personalized network experience, and boosts O&M efficiency and automation, paving the way toward intelligent finance.”

The Financial Cloud-Network Solution creates a stable financial network architecture that features a stable network, stable operations and maintenance (O&M), and stable protection.

Huawei’s financial DCN solution takes the lead in the industry by implementing Level-3 autonomous driving network capabilities. Such capabilities realize full-lifecycle network automation to slash time-to-market (TTM) by 90%, offer network-wide intelligent O&M for minute-level fault detection and self-healing, and enable proactive prediction of 90% of faults.

Financial Wide Area Network (WAN)

Huawei’s financial WAN solution draws on the unique end-to-end SRv6 technology to enable one-hop cloud access from financial branches. SRv6 outperforms conventional MPLS technology by slashing the number of required protocols from 6 to 2. After merely performing some simple configurations on both ends, SRv6 tunnels can be quickly provisioned to accelerate service provisioning.

Huawei’s Wi-Fi continuous networking solution builds a future-proof Wi-Fi 6 financial campus with full coverage and seamless roaming, providing a ubiquitous fully-wireless experience for any user.

Financial Campus Network

Huawei’s SD-WAN solution creates one global network with superfast interconnections, facilitating agile interconnection of financial branches around the globe and enabling flexible cloud-network alignment.

With this quality, financial institutions can benefit from end-to-end security protection regarding cloud access, cloud connectivity, and even intra-cloud networks.

