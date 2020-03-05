Huawei officially released its Intelligent Data Center Service Solution, at the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2020.

Huawei‘s new service can help customers design, build and operate the world’s high-reliability (Tier-4), green and intelligent data centers. With the aid of Artificial Intelligence, Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) can be reduced by 8%-15%. In many industry sectors, AI, IoT, and 5G are being widely deployed. This one-stop service solution provides customers with consulting & design, integration implementation, intelligent operation, and maintenance.

Green and intelligent

Huawei can provide customers with the best services for their data center:

Consulting & Design service: Huawei experts help customers review their business strategy, evaluate data center investments, and combine business and IT strategies referring to industry standards such as TOGAF and ADM.

Integration implementation service: leveraging automatic tools such as I·Designer, the industry-leading cloud-based integration design platform, enterprises can pre-test and pre-verify data center construction solutions.

Intelligent O&M service: Data center O&M is the key to the continuous operation of data centers. Huawei’s Intelligent O&M platform has achieved technological breakthroughs, such as automatic monitoring and AI-enabled fault prediction.

Operation support service: Based on successful digital operation experience in applications, resources, projects, and data, Huawei has developed the operation support service to help customers operate data centers, including monitoring, prediction, warning, coordination, decision-making, and command.

Green: Both the modular data center solution and L1-L3 resource convergence features greatly reduce the physical space occupied. The built-in energy-saving AI algorithm can reduce the PUE to 1.2, reaching an industry-leading level.

Intelligent: 3D modeling and the Control Flow Diagram (CFD) software help to simulate the data center construction. Smart IDC quickly collects system information and generates reports in one click, providing accurate input for planning and design.