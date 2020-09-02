Huawei, which is the company in the middle of US and China trade war, is focusing on investing cloud business according to Financial Times.

The United States has put several restrictions and sanctions on the Chinese giant Huawei. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said that after the United States included them in the Entity List, they transferred their investment in the United States to Russia. The company also expanded the Russian scientist team and increased the salary of Russian scientists.

Growing investment in Russia because of U.S. sanctions

The Shenzhen-based company is still trying to deal with the US ban on chips, while is focusing on investing cloud business. Huawei’s cloud computing business sells computing power and storage to several leading companies in China. In January, Huawei’s unit reported a rapid growth which was equal to its smartphones and telecoms equipment businesses.



