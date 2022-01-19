Hybrid Cloud Congress, which was set to kick off on January 18th has ended. The event brought some of the industry leaders as speakers; from senior vice president of Equinix, Leanne Starace to senior director of Dell, Douglas Lieberman. Hybrid Cloud Congress has shown the importance of hybrid clouds and their security in the IT industry.

Key topics of the event

The event has begun with the introduction speech of Duncan McRae, Editor in Chief of TechForge Media. After the short introduction, Leanne Starace, Senior Vice President of Solutions Architecture and Sales Engineering at Equinix, and Mark Anderson MloD, Head of Global Solution Architecture EMEA at Equinix have spoken about the benefits of the hybrid cloud. Then David Terrar, Director of Cloud Industry Forum, and Fernando Velazquez, CTO of Digital Transformation and Innovation Director at Walmart gave tips about optimizing hybrid cloud management.

The key topics of the event were:

Tips to optimize your hybrid cloud management

Delivering a better customer experience with hybrid cloud

How to secure and govern your hybrid cloud

How to unleash the power of data in your hybrid cloud

Driving application innovation in your hybrid cloud

How to increase internal productivity and collaboration to help solve the external challenge

Simplify your hybrid cloud application orchestration

Douglas Lieberman, Senio Director of Global Solutions Co-Creation Sevices at Dell, and Brad Parks, Chief Marketing Officer of Morpheus Data talked about simplifying hybrid cloud application orchestration. Later in the event, Jonathan Seelig has made his presentation for delivering a customized-for-needs hybrid cloud. Then, Jennes Zhang, Global Senior Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer Information Technology at Proctor & Gamble gave his speech for securing and governing hybrid clouds.

The attendees of Hybrid Cloud Congress 2022 have had a chance to meet new people in the industry in the 20-minute speed networking session

The event continued with the panel discussion of managing people and processes while migrating to a hybrid cloud environment. After the panel discussion, Praveen Moturu, Vice President and Chief Enterprise Architect of Mars has made his keynote presentation about cloud transformation and composite cloud approach.

The event has ended with a fireside chat about AI-powered hybrid clouds. After the event, the attendees of Hybrid Cloud Congress 2022 have had a chance to meet new people in the industry in the 20-minute speed networking session.

See more Cloud Computing News