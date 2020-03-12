The ultra-low emissions colocation and cloud infrastructure provider, Hydro66 the colocation data center operator with facilities in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, maincubes have agreed to partner in delivering next-generation architecture for corporate customers including joint marketing of products and services. With Hydro66 and maincubes’ combined approach enterprise clients will be able to optimize their applications and data into latency-sensitivity tiers.
Dual challenges of data scaling and environmental responsibilities
David Rowe CEO of H66 said,
“maincubes and Hydro66 make a great combination in addressing the twin needs of hyperlocal and hyper-scale requirements. Customers are also looking for solutions to the dual challenges of data scaling and environmental responsibilities. maincubes are leaders in their field of low latency high performing facilities in Frankfurt, including their new carbon-neutral facility (FRA02), and Amsterdam whilst Hydro66 is the gold standard for ultra-low carbon emissions hyper-scale facilities. Meanwhile, customer data is fully protected by EU data sovereignty.”
Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes said,
“We know from our customers in Germany that the next wave of applications and requirements are set to dwarf the current ones with the rise of Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and the digitization of industries. For example, demand is rising in the automotive and IoT sectors for super-efficient, low cost, low latency compute. Combining this with hyper-scale HPC workloads and storage with the highest standards of environmental protection and respecting data sovereignty is exactly why we look forward to working with H66 in driving the next wave of innovation in the sector.”
