The ultra-low emissions colocation and cloud infrastructure provider, Hydro66 the colocation data center operator with facilities in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, maincubes have agreed to partner in delivering next-generation architecture for corporate customers including joint marketing of products and services. With Hydro66 and maincubes’ combined approach enterprise clients will be able to optimize their applications and data into latency-sensitivity tiers.

Dual challenges of data scaling and environmental responsibilities

David Rowe CEO of H66 said,

“maincubes and Hydro66 make a great combination in addressing the twin needs of hyperlocal and hyper-scale requirements. Customers are also looking for solutions to the dual challenges of data scaling and environmental responsibilities. maincubes are leaders in their field of low latency high performing facilities in Frankfurt, including their new carbon-neutral facility (FRA02), and Amsterdam whilst Hydro66 is the gold standard for ultra-low carbon emissions hyper-scale facilities. Meanwhile, customer data is fully protected by EU data sovereignty.”

Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes said,