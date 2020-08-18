Green cloud infrastructure company, Hydro66 announced the launch of H66cloud in a partnership with CloudSigma and HPE. The company also stated that H66cloud is the world’s lowest carbon footprint cloud and CloudSigma is built with a green approach from the ground up all the way from the power source through to the data center design and including the cloud platform itself. Hydro66’s new offering aims to help customers make significant savings with a number of innovative features including true pay per use and application portability.

Green approach

The company also stated that they are planning to add more specialized business requirements to the H66cloud platform. Robert Jenkins, CEO CloudSigma said,