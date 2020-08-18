Green cloud infrastructure company, Hydro66 announced the launch of H66cloud in a partnership with CloudSigma and HPE. The company also stated that H66cloud is the world’s lowest carbon footprint cloud and CloudSigma is built with a green approach from the ground up all the way from the power source through to the data center design and including the cloud platform itself. Hydro66’s new offering aims to help customers make significant savings with a number of innovative features including true pay per use and application portability.
Green approach
The company also stated that they are planning to add more specialized business requirements to the H66cloud platform. Robert Jenkins, CEO CloudSigma said,
“We are very pleased to welcome Hydro66 to our cloud-as-a-service partner program. Hydro66’s combination of unparalleled environmental credentials and deep experience in building compelling customer solutions is the perfect fit for us. Together we are able to offer a fully integrated service portfolio that includes a wide range of both PaaS and IaaS functionality. This enables us to target key use cases such as big data and HPC computing in which both companies have significant experience and credibility.”
