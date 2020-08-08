Company that brings the power of “copy and paste” to complex cloud networks, HyperQube announced $2.5 million Series Seed financing round. The financing round was led by Leawood Venture Capital. The HyperQube’s platform provides IT teams with the ability to replicate entire cloud networks with the click of a button. HyperQube is cloud-agnostic, with current API support for both VMWare and AWS. HyperQube was launched out of the Mach 37 program in 2018 and since it has experienced significant growth helping enterprises spin up new networks faster.

No-code platform

The company also stated that the platform helps organizations rapidly review, comment, and iterate on infrastructure as code. HyperQube plans to use the $2.5 million in funding to fuel its growth by expanding the sales, marketing, and engineering teams. Karl Gemperli, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Leawood Venture Capital said,