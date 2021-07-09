IBM intends to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, following the acquisition of cloud services firms Nordcloud and Taos to expand its multi-cloud transformation, management expertise, and capabilities. BoxBoat is a premier DevOps consultancy, and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider.

Expansion of IBM’s container strategy

With this acquisition, IBM aims to extend IBM’s container strategy and implementation services portfolio to advance IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy further and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally. BoxBoat builds on IBM’s ongoing investment in hybrid cloud services and driving growth within the $200 billion cloud professional services market.

John Granger, Senior Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Services at IBM, said,

“Our clients require a cloud architecture that allows them to operate across a traditional IT environment, private cloud, and public clouds. That’s at the heart of our hybrid cloud approach. No cloud modernization project can succeed without a containerization strategy, and BoxBoat is at the forefront of container services innovation.”

Containers and Kubernetes are core enablers for cloud solutions. With software application containerization, developers can further be abstracting computing infrastructure and adoption of enterprise container platforms. Meanwhile, Kubernetes is rapidly becoming the most popular way to build digital services at scale and across clouds.

BoxBoat will join the fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services business of IBM Global Business Services. The company will offer a full suite of services that include customized Kubernetes and Enterprise Container Platform adoption, application containerization, and application containerization DevSecOps, training, and enablement.

