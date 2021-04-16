IBM is continuing to invest in providing organizations with a one-stop-shop of AI-powered automation capabilities for business automation, including process mining, robotic process automation (RPA) through the recent acquisition of WDG Automation, document processing, workflow, and decisions. As a part of this approach, IBM announced the acquisition of myInvenio, a process mining software company based in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Impactful business processes with AI

The acquisition will provide organizations with data-driven software that should help them identify the most impactful business processes to automate using AI. It also furthers advances IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy, providing customers with a comprehensive suite of AI-powered automation capabilities for business automation.

Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation, said,

“Digital transformation is accelerating across industries as companies face increasing challenges with managing critical IT systems and complex business applications that span the hybrid cloud landscape. With IBM’s planned acquisition of myInvenio, we are continuing to invest in building the industry’s most comprehensive suite of AI-powered automation capabilities for business automation so that our customers can help employees re-claim their time to focus on more strategic work.”

With the acquisition of myInvenio, IBM will help companies overcome the challenge of streamlining business processes that are cumbersome or create bottlenecks, slowing down innovation and increasing costs.

Upon the close of the acquisition, IBM has plans to integrate myInvenio’s capabilities into its Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM’s hybrid cloud software for using AI to transform business processes and help enable people to be more productive.

myInvenio capabilities reveal inefficiencies, bottlenecks and tasks that can benefit from automation, to help organizations significantly reduce their operating costs and improve customer service. Simulations can be run to assess automation opportunities to measure the benefits of applying automation at the outset of the automation journey.

