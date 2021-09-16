IBM introduced its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region (MZR) in Spain. Following this launch, the company announced that it has agreed with CaixaBank, a financial group in Spain, to boost its digital capabilities by joining this MZR and embracing IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

To scale hybrid cloud adoption

IBM has been a technology partner of CaixaBank for more than 50 years. With the launch of CloudNow, CaixaBank will evolve business core applications, improve efficiencies and reinforce its innovative vision of financial services with increased availability and resiliency.

Gonzalo Gortazar, CEO of CaixaBank said,

“IBM has become an indispensable partner in the development of CaixaBank’s digital capabilities, not only due to its in-depth understanding of the financial sector’s challenges but also because it has enabled us to advance into the future of banking. This collaboration has helped us combine our current technological infrastructures with an updated environment boosted by cloud technology and artificial intelligence. The new MZR is a key milestone to keep offering our 21 million customers the best user experience we can while maintaining the highest levels of information confidentiality and protection.”

IBM’s new MZR enables European clients to deploy mission-critical workloads with high levels of security and address their data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements. In addition, with this expansion, IBM is expected to create hundreds of jobs in Spain. As part of this agreement, Kyndryl will be created as an independent public company after separating IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. Kyndryl will help CaixaBank to integrate its new hybrid cloud model.

IBM MZRs is composed of three or more data centers, with each being an individual Availability Zone. CaixaBank and other enterprises across Europe will have access to IBM’s security, automation, and Red Hat capabilities, along with IBM Cloud’s network, helping clients address their data sovereignty and compliance regulations as they move along their hybrid cloud journey.

