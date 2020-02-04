The IBM Board of Directors has elected Arvind Krishna as Chief Executive Officer of the company and a member of the Board of Directors, effective April 6, 2020.
Arvind Krishna will be IBM‘s next CEO. Krishna is currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and was a principal architect of the company’s acquisition of Red Hat. James Whitehurst, IBM Senior Vice President and CEO of Red Hat, was also elected by the Board as IBM President, effective April 6, 2020. Virginia Rometty, IBM Chairman, President, and current Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board and serve through the end of 2020 when she will retire after almost 40 years with the company.
Virginia Rometty, IBM Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer said,
“Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM. He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow. Arvind has grown IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company’s history. Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results, and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era.”
