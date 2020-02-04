The IBM Board of Directors has elected Arvind Krishna as Chief Executive Officer of the company and a member of the Board of Directors, effective April 6, 2020.

Arvind Krishna will be IBM‘s next CEO. Krishna is currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and was a principal architect of the company’s acquisition of Red Hat. James Whitehurst, IBM Senior Vice President and CEO of Red Hat, was also elected by the Board as IBM President, effective April 6, 2020. Virginia Rometty, IBM Chairman, President, and current Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board and serve through the end of 2020 when she will retire after almost 40 years with the company.

Cloud and Cognitive Software

Virginia Rometty, IBM Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer said,