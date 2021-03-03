IBM announced key members to lead the independent company that will be created following the previously announced separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, NewCo.

The new appointments represent the company’s step toward establishing an independent NewCo, which aims to be a global leader in the management and modernization of IT infrastructure. IBM also announced that the company’s new name will be announced in the coming months, and the separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

Elly Keinan and Maria Bartolome Winans

Elly Keinan was named as Group President of the new company. He has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, most recently as a venture partner of Pitango Venture Capital, Israel’s leading venture capital group. Keinan also served as general manager of IBM North America, general manager of IBM Latin America, and chairman of IBM Japan, among many technology and market leadership roles at IBM.

Maria Bartolome Winans has been named as NewCo’s Chief Marketing Officer. She has risen to top marketing roles in her 25-year career at the company and has spent the last three years as the chief marketing officer for IBM Americas. She has led marketing teams in IBM’s Watson business and in IBM’s Software unit. Martin Schroeter, CEO, NewCo, said,

“These executives bring great global expertise as we build a purpose-led culture for our new company. Elly and Maria have deep knowledge of the industry, and they share our unwavering commitment to our talented employees and to the success of our customers. I know they will play a pivotal role in the leadership team we are building to deliver excellent value to customers and shareholders.”

