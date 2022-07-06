IBM‘s software portfolio across data, AI, and automation strengthens to address the full spectrum of observability and helps businesses ensure that trustworthy data is being put into the right hands of the right users at the right time. Databand.ai is IBM’s fifth acquisition in 2022 as the company continues to bolster its hybrid cloud and AI skills and capabilities. IBM has acquired more than 25 companies since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020.

The data observability market is poised for strong growth

A rapidly growing market opportunity, data observability is quickly emerging as a key solution for helping data teams and engineers better understand the health of data in their system and automatically identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues, like anomalies, breaking data changes, or pipeline failures, in near real-time. According to Gartner, every year poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million. To help mitigate this challenge, the data observability market is poised for strong growth.

This acquisition will unlock more resources for Databand.ai to expand its observability capabilities for broader integrations across more of the open-source and commercial solutions that power the modern data stack. Enterprises will also have full flexibility in how to run Databand.ai, whether as-a-Service (SaaS) or a self-hosted software subscription. Josh Benamram, Co-Founder and CEO of Databand.ai said;

« You can’t protect what you can’t see, and when the data platform is ineffective, everyone is impacted, including customers. That’s why global brands such as FanDuel, Agoda, and Trax Retail already rely on Databand.ai to remove bad data surprises by detecting and resolving them before they create costly business impacts. Joining IBM will help us scale our software and significantly accelerate our ability to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients. »