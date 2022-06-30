IBM launched its new mainframe as a new service to the IBM Cloud with an on-demand approach to virtual server instances for development and test. The new mainframe allows users to create z/OS infrastructure instances for development and testing purposes with Wazi-as-a-Service and Wazi Image Builder.

IBM’s modern cloud-friendly mainframe technologies

The company has announced that they will be delivering z/OS running on mainframes starting from today. The giant technology company intends to expand its sales and reach new talents through this new launch. IBM also hopes for this release to help its clients achieve the following benefits:

Increased speed and agility with on-demand access to z/OS for development and test

Accelerated DevOps practices with flexible, consumption-based pricing

Improved software quality with automated and continuous testing

Reduced need for specialized skills with a consistent cloud-native development experience

The new service mainframe is open to current IBM Cloud customers only. Currently, the z/OS VSIs (virtual server instances) can be created only in Japan (Tokyo), Brazil (São Paulo), Canada (Toronto), and the United Kingdom (London) regions. More regions are expected in the future.

In the following era of cloud computing, mainframes will take part an essential role in organizations’ digital evolution journey providing incomparable reliability, safety, and flexibility. Nowadays, enterprises face challenges in their mainframe performance and efficiency without impacting their business. Through its new initiative, IBM intends to make it easier to develop z/OS applications, which in turn should support its sales. The new service will also help the company’s share of the cloud market which is currently around 4%.