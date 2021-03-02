IBM Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations Jim Kavanaugh shared a blog post announcing the company’s new CIO. According to the announcement, Kathryn Guarini is appointed as CIO after the company’s current CIO, Fletcher Previn leaves the company to pursue other opportunities.

More than 20 years in IBM

The changes are effective immediately, however, Kathryn and Fletcher will work together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. She has held various technical, management, and executive positions in research and development during her 20+ year tenure in IBM.

She has also led large global teams to deliver complex solutions. Kathryn’s innovative technical research has been recognized through various industry awards, and she has written more than 60 technical publications. She holds more than 65 U.S. patents and also earned a Ph.D. from Stanford University in applied physics. Jim Kavanaugh, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, IBM, said,

“As we determined our next CIO, it was important to identify a leader who could continue our transformational journey, is technically eminent and has a proven track-record in building organizational capability. Kathryn led the IBM Research transformation to increase impact, extend technical distinction and improve the operational efficiency of the division. And, as VP of Impact Science, Kathryn was responsible for driving the IBM Research workstreams around the Future of Health, Work, and Climate, as well as the Governance of Science and Technology.”

