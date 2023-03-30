Cologix, North America’s network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced that IBM Cloud Direct Link is now available on Cologix Access Marketplace, the company’s Software-Defined Interconnection (SDI) cloud and network exchange.

Rapid data access and enhanced connectivity

The Cologix and IBM collaboration brings IBM Cloud Direct Link access to Cologix customers in Ashburn, Columbus (via Chicago), Montréal, and Toronto through Cologix Access Marketplace, one of the most open, flexible, and automated interconnection exchanges in the market. The easy-to-use IBM Cloud Direct Link service enables customers to connect their on-premise environments to IBM Cloud resources through Cologix’s self-service online portal.

Cologix’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich said,

« We’re excited to expand our partnership with IBM Cloud to bring Cologix customers IBM Cloud Direct Link enhanced connectivity and flexibility along with providing multicloud choice for enterprises and network providers. »

IBM’s collaboration with Cologix is a win for customers looking for rapid data access and enhanced connectivity at the digital edge.

Nick Woodyard, product manager at IBM Cloud Direct Link said,

« Cologix customers now can choose the agility and advanced connectivity provided by IBM cloud services. IBM Cloud Direct Link is particularly well-suited for customers with IBM virtual private cloud (VPC) deployments as well as those with hybrid or cross-provider workloads, large or frequent data transfers and private or regulated workloads. »

Benefits of IBM Cloud Direct Link

IBM Cloud Direct Link provides several key benefits to enterprise customers, including:

Support for multiple VPCs, with or without classic access from a single Direct Link within the same account

Improved BYOIP (Bring Your Own IP) address options with VPC to create native connectivity between an on-premises environment and IBM Cloud

environment and IBM Cloud Support for connections to multiple IBM Cloud accounts via VPC from a single Direct Link

Metered billing, which provides flexibility and lowers the barrier of entry to IBM Cloud

Neal Elinski, general manager of software engineering for Cologix said,

« We continually strive to give our customers strategic advantages as they scale their cloud infrastructures at the digital edge. Bringing IBM Cloud’s regional resources to Cologix is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to give our customers the very best connectivity options to meet their business needs. »

Customers can easily connect to IBM Cloud services using Cologix Access Marketplace, which enables users to select their interconnectivity partners with the speed, simplicity, and flexibility required to support ongoing digital transformation.

Cologix Access Marketplace is a digital Meet-Me-Room that prominently lists every interconnection provider by connection type and geographic availability and gives customers complete control of their interconnection ecosystem. Customers also benefit from on-demand connections to major cloud providers and now IBM Cloud Direct Link. Cologix Access Marketplace is growing rapidly to showcase the company’s portfolio of interconnection partners, including more than 700 networks, 350 cloud providers, and 30 North American onramps that make up Cologix’s robust ecosystem.