IBM is engineered to deliver increased computing performance in its bare metal offerings with the addition of the AMD EPYC 7642 processor to its cloud portfolio. The new bare metal servers are the first 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ based offering from IBM Cloud and are focused on the computing power and performance required to accelerate modern workloads like data analytics, electronic design automation, artificial intelligence and virtualized and containerized workloads.

The AMD EPYC 7642 based, dual-socket bare metal server offering at IBM Cloud includes:

96 CPU cores per platform

Base clock frequency of 2.3GHz with a Max Boost up to 3.3GHzi

8 memory channels per socket for superior memory bandwidth

Up to 4TB memory configuration support

Up to 24 local storage drives

OS choices of RHEL, CentOS, Ubuntu, MS Server

Monthly, pay-as-you-use billing

Orderable via the global IBM Cloud Catalogue, API, or CLI

Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions, AMD said,

“2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver where it counts for cloud providers, providing the cores, scalability, and throughput for critical workloads. We are extremely excited to extend the advantages of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to new bare metal offerings at IBM Cloud, helping customers tackle today’s compute-intensive workloads.”

Satinder Sethi, GM, IBM Cloud Infrastructure Services said,