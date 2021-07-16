IBM announced the acquisition of Bluetab Solutions Group to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will further IBM’s data services consulting practice as a part of its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

Bluetab transforms companies’ on-premises data and analytics estates to hybrid multi-cloud data platforms by using a combination of public cloud providers and technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift. This helps enterprises to drive more value from their data.

Mark Foster, Senior Vice President of IBM Services and Global Business Services, said,

“The outside-in digital transformation of the past is giving way to the inside-out potential of using company-owned data with AI and automation to generate business value and create intelligent workflows. Our acquisition of Bluetab will fuel migration to the cloud and help our clients to realize even more value from their mission-critical data.”

Bluetab focuses on specialized data strategy, data fabric, and advanced analytics for data and cloud migration services. Bluetab’s data experts will join IBM Global Business Services.

José Luis López, Bluetab co-founder said,

“The key to solving data challenges for our clients has been the exceptionally talented and experienced team we have been able to build as well as the value-added accelerators we have developed. We could not be more excited by the opportunity that IBM offers us to continue to grow our team, to build on our accelerators, and to help more clients achieve leadership positions by leveraging their data.”

