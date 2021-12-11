Tech giant, IBM unveiled IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, which includes a vast array of tools, training, resources, and ecosystem partners to help customers to accelerate their modernization of application, data, and processes in open hybrid cloud. IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center provide insights on maintaining their current IT estate.

Modernization of IBM Z-based enterprise applications and data

IBM’s new service also focuses on the design and execution of a strategy for their core applications and data to prepare for the hybrid cloud. It also allows customers to access a digital journey showcasing comprehensive resources and guidance for professionals. The main zones of the center include:

Domain-specific IBM expertise , including IBM Consulting assets, expertise and methodologies, co-creation with clients via IBM Consulting methodologies, demos, trials, minimum viable product (MVPs), workshops and other point services designed to help accelerate the digital transformation journey. Accelerators include IBM Consulting Garage, reference architectures and patterns, sample modernization journeys and other technical solutions. A strategic ecosystem of leading global services and technology partners, including Services : Systems integrators with offerings and competencies including in-place modernization. Partners today include Capgemini and Deloitte Consulting LLP, with more expected to be announced in the coming months. Technology partners: Software vendors and managed service partners including: Episode Six; Fiorano Software; Fujitsu Limited; HEXANIKA; Illumio; Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company; MuleSoft; Pennant Technologies; Software AG; Suntec Business Solutions; and Zafin.

Additional resources such as links to a learning hub to enable architects and developers on application modernization techniques, a reference center with client use cases, analyst papers and other materials designed to help educate and empower.

Meredith Stowell, VP of IBM Z Ecosystem at IBM said,

« Until now, global businesses that run on IBM Z have had limited choices for a one-stop shop for information and steps to take toward modernization. Coupled with confusing narratives by vendors in the marketplace and accounts of failed migrations, finding a resource IT leaders can turn to can be a challenge. The reality is that the future is hybrid, where IBM Z and Cloud are better together. While lift and shift migration may seem like an attractive choice for modernization, in many cases it can be a one-way street and lock-in to one public cloud which may have implications on cost, governance and security. IBM deeply understands the IBM Z environment, cloud ecosystem and the industries that rely on us, and we’ve brought together all the elements needed to help our clients adopt hybrid cloud in one place. »

See more Cloud Computing News