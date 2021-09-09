IBM introduced the new IBM Power E1080 server, the first in a new family of servers designed specifically for hybrid cloud environments. The IBM Power10-equipped E1080 server is developed to be the most secure server platform. It simplifies hybrid cloud management and scale applications.

For a better hybrid cloud experience

Built around the revolutionary IBM Power10 processor, the IBM Power E1080 server is manufactured by Samsung using 7nm EUV process technology; IBM Power10 is IBM’s first commercially available 7nm processor.

Dylan Boday, VP of Product Management for AI and Hybrid Cloud, said,

“When we were designing the E1080, we had to be cognizant of how the pandemic was changing not only consumer behavior but also our customer’s behavior and needs from their IT infrastructure. The E1080 is IBM’s first system designed from the silicon up for hybrid cloud environments, a system tailor-built to serve as the foundation for our vision of a dynamic and secure, and frictionless hybrid cloud experience.”

The new IBM E1080 has several features, including:

Enhancements for hybrid cloud-like planned industry-first, by the minute metering of Red Hat software including Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, 4.1x greater OpenShift containerized throughput per core vs. x86-based servers, and architectural consistency and cloud-like flexibility across the entire hybrid cloud environment to drive agility and improve costs without application refactoring.

New hardware-driven performance improvements that deliver up to 50% more performance and scalability than its predecessor, the IBM Power E980, while also reducing energy use and carbon footprint of the E980, allowing customers to do more with less. The E1080 also features four matrix math accelerators per core, enabling 5x faster inference performance than the E980.

New security tools designed for hybrid cloud environments include transparent memory encryption, so there is no additional management setup, 4x the encryption engines per core, allowing for 2.5x faster AES encryption than the IBM Power E980ix, and security software for every level of the system stack.

A robust ecosystem of ISVs, Business Partners, and support to broaden the capabilities of the IBM Power E1080 and how customers can build their hybrid cloud environment, including a record-setting performance for SAP applications in an 8-socket systemic. IBM is also launching a new tiered Power Expert Care service to help clients as they protect their systems against the latest cybersecurity threats while also providing hardware and software coherence and higher systems availability.

“We have been long-time IBM Power users and are looking forward to being one of the first organizations to test the new IBM Power10-based E1080 system with our mission-critical applications. The new server addresses our demands to continue delivering our services at scale with high resiliency requirements, including new levels of security and improved energy efficiency. We are also keen to see how the new features can accelerate our journey to the cloud and the infusion of AI into our business applications,”

said Klaus Fehlker at Finanz Informatik.

