Internet users are increasing much faster than we expected. This is mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed upon people. Another reason is companies moving to the digital market, either for advertising or closing offices in favor of remote working. And some of the people who indulge in this new era of the internet wish to learn it. IBM is now providing an open-source cloud guide for them.

A platform for learning

IBM’s vision is to educate people on hybrid-cloud services and AI technologies linked with their new business model and corporate structure around AI and hybrid-cloud services. IBM announced their new website open-source cloud guide on the recent open-source-focused All Things Open Conference. Explaining the website’s assets, use-cases, and benefits. Mainly highlighting hybrid-cloud environments, AI technologies and mentioning some important open-source projects during the conference.

IBM’s new launched learning website includes courses for;

Learning resources for hybrid-cloud developers.

Learning resources for multi-cloud developers.

developers. Open-source cloud guide.

Explanatory view of how various clouds are using open-source tech.

In the All Things Open Conference, Robert J. Moore, Research Staff Member at IBM said,

“The Open-Source Cloud Guide presents an agnostic view of open-source cloud tools that we know developers, who want to build for choice and interoperability, can use. We are starting this as an ongoing project and are asking that developers contribute to it over time. This way, we can create a living resource for this information that grows as the technology develops.”

See more Cloud Computing News