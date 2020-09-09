Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat and IBM announced that Red Hat Marketplace is now available. Red Hat Marketplace is a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Red Hat Marketplace Select offers a private, personalized marketplace experience at an additional cost for enterprises. It also delivers an ecosystem of software from a range of Independent Software Vendors, built on Red Hat OpenShift.

50 commercial products across 12 different categories

The new marketplace offers over 50 commercial products for purchase across 12 different categories, such as AI/ML, Database, Monitoring, Security, Storage, Big Data, Developer tools, and more. The products offered in the marketplace are certified for Red Hat OpenShift and offered with commercial support. Built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework, the products can run on OpenShift like a cloud service, with capabilities like automated install and upgrade, backup, failover, and recovery. Red Hat Marketplace makes software instantly available for deployment on any Red Hat OpenShift cluster.

