IBM opened its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region in Latin America, an important expansion of its global cloud presence in major markets. The MZR shows the company’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America. IBM Cloud MZRs are composed of three or more data center zones with each being an Availability Zone.

Cloud security with confidential computing

IBM Cloud’s network is designed for low latency and high security, all while helping clients meet their data sovereignty and compliance regulations. By hosting workloads on IBM Cloud, clients will be able to use IBM Cloud’s confidential computing capabilities delivered with IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Services.

Harish Grama, General Manager, IBM Cloud, said,

“As companies embrace digital transformation, IBM is continuing to invest in cloud infrastructure and hybrid cloud capabilities that will help businesses around the world modernize and drive sustainable growth and innovation. Following the openings of Toronto and Osaka MZRs just last year, IBM’s expanded presence in Brazil is designed to deliver our clients high levels of security and reliability, so they can advance in their journey to cloud – all in a way that supports sustainability goals while thriving in a digital era advancing to the future.”

Additionally, IBM MZRs include a catalog of PaaS services, as well as Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Satellite, to help clients implement architecture and mission-critical applications in hybrid cloud environments.

