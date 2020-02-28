IBM announced that IBM Power Systems has been certified for the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud as a critical infrastructure platform provider.
IBM Power Systems has been certified for the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud as a critical infrastructure platform provider for large SAP HANA systems, aiming to simplify the IT infrastructure for the managed, private cloud environment. SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a scalable and secured service which is designed to accelerate a user’s evolution on the path to cloud readiness. SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud provides capabilities that span the software and hardware stack, a comprehensive menu of functional and technical services, and the level of control clients should expect on-premises, all in one privately managed environment. The service will run on IBM POWER9-based IBM Power Systems E980 servers.
A faster path to cloud readiness
Christoph Herman, SVP and Head of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud Delivery said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud on IBM Power Systems will help clients unlock the full value of SAP HANA in the cloud, with the possibility of enhancing the scalability and availability of mission-critical SAP applications while moving workloads to SAP HANA and lowering TCO. Combining SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud capabilities with IBM Power Systems can help establish a faster path to cloud readiness for our clients while addressing risk and providing closer alignment to the intelligent enterprise.”
Leave a Reply