IBM announced that IBM Power Systems has been certified for the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud as a critical infrastructure platform provider.

IBM Power Systems has been certified for the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud as a critical infrastructure platform provider for large SAP HANA systems, aiming to simplify the IT infrastructure for the managed, private cloud environment. SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a scalable and secured service which is designed to accelerate a user’s evolution on the path to cloud readiness. SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud provides capabilities that span the software and hardware stack, a comprehensive menu of functional and technical services, and the level of control clients should expect on-premises, all in one privately managed environment. The service will run on IBM POWER9-based IBM Power Systems E980 servers.

A faster path to cloud readiness

Christoph Herman, SVP and Head of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud Delivery said,