American multinational technology corporation, IBM does not allow the Russian RT television network to operate on its cloud service anymore. In May, the company decided to pull out its entire business from Russia as a response to its Ukraine invasion.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several global tech companies ended RT television network programs from their streaming platforms or took action to interrupt the network’s connection over the internet. As a result, the RT television network went on and started using an online video platform Rumble which is a rival to YouTube. Rumble helped the network to stream Moscow’s pro-Ukraine war messaging worldwide. RT television network message on social about using the Rumble platform says;

❗️RT gets ready to… Rumble: After a multitude of platforms have moved to knock out our broadcast and limit social media… … You can stay on top of our LIVE broadcast, any time, anywhere right here:https://t.co/Yqv1a0cWu3 pic.twitter.com/tuaUYab2Oj — RT (@RT_com) March 3, 2022

But Rumble’s usage of IBM cloud services somehow helped the RT television network to keep on with its propaganda about the Ukraine war worldwide. So undirectly, IBM was also involved in the case. It is not known whether IBM was aware of it. IBM only stated the situation that RT network content was not available via services provided by IBM Cloud.

Whether IBM took action or not afterward, an assessment of internet hosting and routing data for Rumble’s web domain showed that IP addresses related to the IBM Cloud platform previously directing Rumble’s web domain are no longer listed.

According to Yale School Management study, more than 1,000 companies have reduced their operations in Russia since the Ukraine war started.