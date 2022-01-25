Tech giant, IBM announced the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, during which it has completed the separation of Kyndryl. The company’s full-year cash from operating activities was $12.8 billion, and free cash flow was $6.5 billion. Excluding Kyndryl charges and pre-separation activity, its post-separation baseline free cash flow was $7.9 billion. IBM ended the year with $7.6 billion of cash on hand after acquisitions of $3.3 billion and debt reduction payments.
Segment highlights for the quarter
- Software revenues of $7.3 billion, up 8.2 percent, up 10.1 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency (including about 1 point from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
- Red Hat up 19 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
- Automation up 13 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Security down 2 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
- Transaction Processing up 11 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (including about 16 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
- Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 24 percent at constant currency
- Consulting revenues of $4.7 billion, up 13.1 percent, up 15.7 percent at constant currency:
- Business Transformation up 18 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
- Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
- Application Operations up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
- Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 31 percent, up 34 percent at constant currency
Infrastructure revenues of $4.4 billion, down 0.2 percent, up 1.7 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl):
- Hybrid Infrastructure flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 4 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
- IBM Z down 6 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support down 1 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency (including about 6 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
- Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 12 percent, down 11 percent at constant currency
James Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of IBM said,
« In 2021, we continued to invest for the future by increasing R&D spending, expanding our ecosystem and acquiring 15 companies to strengthen our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities. With the separation of Kyndryl we now have taken the next step in the evolution of our strategy, creating value through focus and strengthening our financial profile. »
