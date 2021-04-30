IBM announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an Application Resource Management and Network Performance Management software provider, Turbonomic. The acquisition of the Boston-based company will provide businesses with full-stack application observability and management to assure performance and minimize costs.

AIOps capabilities for hybrid cloud

Turbonomic acquisition complements IBM’s acquisition of Instana for application performance monitoring and observability, and the launch of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps to automate IT Operations using AI. After the acquisition, IBM became the only company that will be able to provide customers with AI-powered automation capabilities that span from AIOps to application and infrastructure observability. Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation, said,

“We believe that AI-powered automation has become inevitable, helping to make all information-centric jobs more productive. That’s why IBM continues to invest in providing our customers with a one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities that spans business processes and IT. The addition of Turbonomic now takes our portfolio another major step forward by ensuring customers will have full visibility into what is going on throughout their hybrid cloud infrastructure, and across their entire enterprise.”

Turbonomic provides businesses with ARM software that can simultaneously optimize the performance, compliance, and cost of applications in real-time. Upon the close of the acquisition, IBM aims to integrate Turbonomic’s ARM software with the APM and real-time observability capabilities of Instana and the ITOps capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps.

