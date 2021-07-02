IBM introduced new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to help deliver on the promise of 5G. Using IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, CSPs can improve networking and provide new services in days rather than months.

Automation for delivery of resources

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation runs in a wide range of environments on Red Hat OpenShift. The software brings together advanced analytics, machine learning, and AIOps to help CSPs discover hidden patterns and trends in networking data. They can also automate the delivery of resources where they are needed dynamically.

Andrew Coward, General Manager of Software Defined Networking at IBM, said,

“As the telco industry races to capture new value from 5G and Edge computing, many are transforming their networks to software-defined platforms that can deliver on this promise. Yet our customers have identified that limited automation and the lack of real-time visibility across networks have hindered their ability to deliver innovative services to customers fast enough.”

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation covers generalized network lifecycle modeling, intent-driven orchestration, automated service design and testing, real-time view of live network performance, closed-loop operations.

