IBM introduced Hybrid Cloud Build Team. The team will be responsible for supporting the migration and modernization of ecosystem partner products, services, and other offerings across open hybrid cloud environments. The team follows the model of the IBM Data Science and AI Elite Team and the introduction of the IBM AIOpsElite Team, focused on AI, the Hybrid Cloud Build Team concentrates on helping users update their workloads for deployment on-premises, in the cloud, or in any environment they prefer.

Cloud architects, data scientists, cloud developers, security specialists, and developer advocates

According to the announcement, the team includes more than 100 cloud architects, data scientists, cloud developers, security specialists, and developer advocates who focus on the agile co-creation of advanced technology solutions for partners and their clients. IBM’s new team will also be responsible for advising partners about how they can accelerate the transition of their products, services, and other offerings to open hybrid-cloud environments. Willie M. Tejada, Chief Developer Advocate and GM, IBM, said,

“In addition to recent changes that include new programs, additional funding, and a simplified ecosystem approach, IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Build Team demonstrates a commitment to and investment in our ecosystem partners like never before. This elite group of hybrid cloud specialists helps partners overcome obstacles to modernize and migrate client cloud workloads while infusing AI across platforms and providers. Numerous partners have told us that the team’s work has proven advantageous to their clients and has been a catalyst in expanding IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem.”

See more Cloud Computing News