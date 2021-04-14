IBM announced that the new, independent company that will be created following the separation of its Managed Infrastructure Services business will be named Kyndryl. The company is also announced that the new company will be headquartered in New York City and expected to occur by the end of the year.

Adaptation of two words

The company stated that the word “Kyndryl” is an adaptation of two words that are central to the new company’s identity and mission. “Kyn” is derived from the word kinship, referencing the belief that relationships with employees, customers, and partners are at the center of the strategy. “Dryl” comes from tendril, bringing to mind new growth and the idea that the business is always working toward advancing human progress. Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer, Kyndryl, said,

“Kyndryl evokes the spirit of true partnership and growth. Customers around the world will come to know Kyndryl as a brand that runs the vital systems at the heart of progress, and an independent company with the best global talent in the industry.”

See more Cloud Computing News