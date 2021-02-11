iboss announced the appointment Eric Cornelius as Chief Product Officer and Wallace Sann as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations. In their new roles, the two new senior leaders will be responsible for increasing the adoption of the company’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and zero-trust (ZTNA) solutions.

To further development strategy

Cornelius will develop the strategy and development of iboss’s best-in-class cybersecurity solutions while Sann will help execute the company’s go-to-market plan, drive value realization for customers and further improve user experience.

iboss CEO Paul Martini, said,

“Having Eric and Wallace join our team is truly a one-two punch. Eric’s experience developing and overseeing the strategy behind best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and Wallace’s proven ability to successfully scale innovative organizations further strengthens our competitive advantage. The future of security is in the cloud and our new team members will help us reach and protect even more of the world’s biggest and best companies.”

Prior to iboss, Cornelius was Chief Product Architect at BlackBerry, where he helped ensure the enterprise software company remained on the cutting edge of security innovation. Cornelius brings to iboss nearly two decades of experience in the cybersecurity and computer science fields, having also spent several years in critical security roles with the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Army.

Prior to iboss, Sann served as vice president of worldwide sales engineering and enablement of IronNet Cybersecurity. Sann brings to the company more than 20 years of deep experience building, leading and scaling high performance, value-driven, customer-focused go-to-market teams.

See more Cloud Computing News