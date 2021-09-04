IDrive Compute, a high-performance VPS hosting solution with a network of over 20 US based Edge Computing locations, has expanded globally by adding a data center in Dublin, Ireland. This enables developers and businesses based in Europe to host multiple virtual instances on an infrastructure loaded with powerful physical servers and robust hardware resources, all managed off-premise.

Ireland is the next data center location

After receiving plenty of international demand for the service, IDrive Compute added the Dublin edge center to ensure a faster response for European users when collecting, analyzing and passing through data, instead of directing it to a centralized cloud or server, solidifying efficient operations that promote a high performance business ecosystem. This is the first IDrive Compute edge center based outside of the U.S.

IDrive selected Ireland as its next data center location for IDrive Compute due to the country’s renewable energy supply as well as low-cost availability of cooling options, making it a desirable location. Renewable energy currently accounts for over 40% of Ireland’s energy mix, with that figure predicted to rise to 70% by 2030 according to a recent report from SEAI.

Pay-as-you-use pricing

With IDrive Compute, businesses and developers can create and manage multiple virtual machines, run projects with little to no latency, schedule backups for the instances, take real-time snapshots, and add more space to them with block-storage. The VPS infrastructure lets users accommodate computing projects of any scale and size.

Raghu Kulkarni, CEO at IDrive, Inc. said,

“Ireland is one of Europe’s most rapidly rising data center clusters. The Dublin data center market is home to all of the major colocation carriers, making it a perfect entry point for IDrive into the European market.”

IDrive Compute offers pay-as-you-use pricing with on-demand scalability, which offers businesses the ability to scale their computing infrastructure as needed. Pricing remains consistent across all regions, with no hidden charges for specific regions.

