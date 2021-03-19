IDrive Online Backup announced the release of IDrive Compute, which enables developers and businesses to host multiple NVMe-powered instances on an infrastructure loaded with powerful physical servers and robust hardware resources. Its Edge locations reduce latency and improve performance. Collecting, analyzing, or passing through the data at an edge closest to the user results in faster response, efficient operations that are promoting a strong and fast-performing business ecosystem.

VPS Hosting and Edge Computing Service

VPS hosting is available in the following packages:

Shared CPU: starting at $0.0074 per hour or $5 per month for 1 CPU Core, 1GB RAM Memory, 20GB NVMe, and 1TB of bandwidth transfer.

Dedicated CPU comes in three different options: CPU-Optimized, Memory-Optimized, and Storage-Optimized

IDrive Compute’s cloud edge computing features:

Centralized management – manage compute instances, volumes, snapshots, backups, users and billing from a unified web console.

Operating system of choice – select from standard Linux distributions CentOS, Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Debian to build the virtual machines.

Scheduled backup – safeguard a compute instance from failure and reduce its downtime during a disaster by enabling scheduled backup.

Expandable storage – Increase the storage capacity of compute instances by adding high-speed volumes as secondary storage.

Live snapshots – take real-time snapshots of instances for point-in-time recovery and creating new instances.

High throughput – manage heavy traffic for instances and run compute-intensive applications without any network lag.

Anywhere access – access a virtual server with the public IP from anywhere across the globe with an active internet connection.

Security and Compliance – protect instances from malicious attacks by implementing SSH Key-based authentication and firewalls. Meet compliance requirements laid out by Federal business regulatory bodies.

The new service allows users to spin up a virtual instance in seconds, which allows faster connectivity and minimal latency to run large-scale workloads via a distributed edge computing network. Users can also customize these instances based on need with the Linux distro of their choice, CPU size, and add-ons. Compute allows users to create and add block storage volumes to expand the storage. Even if the corresponding instance is deleted, the data stored remains intact, which allows users to connect the volume to another instance.

