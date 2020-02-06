IGEL announced record growth during 2019 and elevates Jed Ayres to the Global Chief Executive Officer position.

IGEL announced record results for 2019. For the year ending December 31, 2019, IGEL realized more than 200% growth, year-over-year, in software units sold and 35% revenue growth, worldwide. The company also elevating Jed Ayres currently Co-CEO to the post of global CEO. Ayres, who was instrumental in the company’s pivot starting in 2016 from a hardware-centric to a software-first company, will lead IGEL’s seasoned team of executive leaders.

