IGEL announced record growth during 2019 and elevates Jed Ayres to the Global Chief Executive Officer position.
IGEL announced record results for 2019. For the year ending December 31, 2019, IGEL realized more than 200% growth, year-over-year, in software units sold and 35% revenue growth, worldwide. The company also elevating Jed Ayres currently Co-CEO to the post of global CEO. Ayres, who was instrumental in the company’s pivot starting in 2016 from a hardware-centric to a software-first company, will lead IGEL’s seasoned team of executive leaders.
IGEL Founder and CEO, Heiko Gloge said,
“At IGEL, we see a world where people can work, when and where they want, without boundaries or limitations when accessing their desired applications and data. The rapid rise of IGEL demonstrates that we are successfully capitalizing on a perfect storm of opportunity in the end user computing and cloud workspaces market. It’s very exciting to see the transformation of IGEL, and the amazing growth trajectory that has resulted from our becoming a leader in this space.”
