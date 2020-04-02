IKOULA is now offering several tools to help companies facing a temporary turndown in business during the pandemic. IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands and pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998. The company offers tools to back up workstations, urgently host a website or to create a VPN, collaborative work and a Synology server to store files and applications.

Remote working and backups

IKOULA provides 5 GB of backup via its BaaS solution IKOULA Cloud Backup by Acronis. It allows everyone to backup and restore their data, without the constraint of time or place. IKOULA provides its Cloud and One-Click applications for free. Using Cloud computing to deploy instances hosting open-source applications such as RocketChat for instant messaging, OpenOffice for office automation or Jitsi and Jami for videoconferencing will restore the links inside the company, and increase efficiency.

Jules-Henri GAVETTI, President and co-founder of IKOULA said,