French web hosting, dedicated servers, and cloud computing provider IKOULA announced a joint case study with CloudStack, an open-source cloud management software. IKOULA is combining CloudStack with the open-source hypervisor XCP-ng’s simplicity. The combination is selected following its long-term strategy to provide a constant product evolution.

CloudStack and XCP-ng

CloudStack and XCP-ng provide a financial advantage to IKOULA, which is extremely important in their market segment. Operating XCP-ng and CloudStack results in greatly reduced costs than other solutions. This solution also reduces its reliance on third parties to help maintain its environment.

Currently, the company manages a CloudStack environment with 100+ hosts in 8 different zones and 6600+ customers using it. It allows the company to make live updates and upgrades without any interruptions for the end-users. Joaquim Dos Santos, R&D Director of Ikoula said,

« It is essential for us as a hosting company to know exactly what is running on our servers. This is a decisive advantage in terms of security. We decided to go with open-source solutions, as they deliver the reliability and flexibility we need. When it comes to debugging issues, we can quickly look in the code and fix it or ask the community for help on the error. CloudStack and XCP-ng have an active and growing community and constantly evolving products, which is a huge benefit. »

